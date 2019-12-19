Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT-ANALYSIS
What's next in legal drama over the Affordable Care Act?
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A much-anticipated federal appeals court ruling on the Affordable Care Act left hanging key questions about what happens to the rest of the legislation after the individual mandate was ruled unconstitutional. A key question is whether the case will be appealed to the Supreme Court and if it is, will the court hear the case. Law professor Nicholas Bagley said generally the Supreme Court doesn’t like to wade into cases where a lower court hasn’t come up with a final ruling. In this case, the appeals court on Wednesday specifically tasked the district court to take back the case and parse out what part of the ACA can survive now that the individual mandate was ruled unconstitutional.
AP-DOUBLE FATAL-FIRE
Mother, 7-year-old son die in Louisiana apartment fire
COUSHATTA, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office says a woman and her 7-year-old son have died in a late night apartment fire. Investigators say it happened Wednesday night in an old commercial bank that had been converted into apartments in Coushatta. The victims were found in a downstairs unit. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SOUTHEASTERN DROUGHT
After 'flash drought,' only sliver of Southeast too dry
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A drought that threatened crops and helped spark wildfires in the Southeast has receded across most of the region, and more rain is on the way. A federal report released Thursday shows only tiny portions of Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina are still too dry after weeks of regular rainfall. But conditions are worse in Georgia and Louisiana, where about 1.4 million people are still experiencing drought conditions. That includes part of the heavily populated greater Atlanta area. A fast-developing “flash drought” choked the region earlier this fall. Forecasters say heavy rains predicted for this weekend could break records and further alleviate drought conditions.
AP-US-SHRIMP-NETS-TURTLES
Plan to save sea turtles from shrimp boats scaled way back
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal regulators have vastly scaled back a plan to make more shrimp nets include sea turtle escape hatches. A conservation group calls it "a dangerous departure." The proposed rule would have required about 5,800 inshore shrimp boats to use turtle excluder devices. But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday made a rule public that applies to fewer than 1,100 boats. The new rule takes effect in April 2021. Officials expect it will save as many as 1,160 sea turtles a year. But that's about 1,300 fewer than the estimate was for the 2016 proposal.
OFFICER-DWI ARREST
Louisiana officer accused of driving drunk
BENTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police officer is accused of drunken driving. Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says Officer Sheena Morris is on departmental leave pending investigation. Police spokeswoman Christina Curtis says Morris was off-duty and in her personal car when a Bossier Parish sheriff's deputy stopped her. Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Bill Davis says the traffic stop was about 1:35 a.m. Tuesday after a deputy saw the car swerving across the center line and onto the shoulder of Highway 3. He says the deputy smelled an alcoholic beverage and Morris' breath later registered a blood alcohol content of 0.128%.
SEWER LINE REPAIR
New Orleans fast tracks sewer line repair
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are fast-tracking work on a broken sewer line that briefly had them considering dumping sewage into the Mississippi River. The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board adopted an emergency declaration Wednesday to fix a valve on the line in the Gentilly neighborhood. The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate says the declaration will speed up the bidding and repair process. Crews discovered the problem on Dec. 2 and tried for hours to get the broken valve open. As sewage backed up, the agency considered dumping it in the river to prevent it from spilling onto streets or causing an even more serious blowout.
FORMOSA PLASTICS-CEMETERY
Activists: Likely slave cemetery should scrap $9.4B project
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Activists say Louisiana should reject a planned $9.4 billion plastics complex because at least one slave cemetery is on the grounds and others may be on recently purchased property that remains unstudied. The company says it respects the burial ground it has found and is working with state officials to protect it. An archaeological survey made for the company concluded that the land where four human burials were found was probably a slave cemetery because there were no records of it and the owners of the plantation in question were not buried on their land. However, archaeologists say the bones might be those of Civil War soldiers.
HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT
Court: Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance. But the court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now. Wednesday's 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear. That includes such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance.