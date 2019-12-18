VT Halter Marine donates hundreds of toys to 'Santa Wears a Badge’ program

JACKSON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - In Jackson County, Santa’s elves have been busy making sure every child has a meaningful Christmas. On Tuesday, those elves were employees at VT Halter Marine as they made a huge donation to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department’s annual Santa Wears a Badge toy drive.
In just a month, employees at VT Halter Marine collected more than 500 toys for boys and girls of all ages. Tuesday morning, the department, along with Santa, came by to pick up the donations. The toys filled two cars, or the sleighs, if you will, to the brim.
It's a generous donation that will make a huge difference.
“We’ve been doing it for the last five years, and we enjoy doing it with the sheriff’s office and help the kids in need and all that," said Jeremy Malone, with VT Halter Marine Access Control.
Malone worked with the program’s coordinator Connie Bosarge to get it started in Jackson County in 2014. He’s proud to see it continuing strong.
“Me and Randall Green, helping Ms. Connie at the sheriff’s department, trying to help the kids in need of Jackson County and just trying to make the kids smile," he said.
“It just does my heart good. I’m actually trying to not tear up right now, but they’re going to help a lot of these kids in the community," said Connie Bosarge, coordinator for Santa Wears a Badge.
The program is now in its 6th year, made possible through the donations that pour in every year from businesses all over the county.
“We’re happy to live in a community, and we’re happy as a sheriff’s department to serve in a county which we have such great community partners such as VT Halter to bring a better Christmas to our community," said John Ledbetter, chief deputy for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Toys will be given out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. They will be distributed to families who have already pre-qualified through the Santa Wears a Badge program.
Families interested in a last-minute registration can call Bosarge on Friday at (228) 623-0659.
