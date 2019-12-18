Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say one person is dead and another is critically injured after a car crashed into a ditch near the Baton Rouge airport. News outlets report the single-car crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 110. Baton Rough police said a car trying to exit the interstate near the airport veered off the road. Police said the vehicle came to rest after crashing in a ditch and remained stuck there for nearly an hour. The name of the person who died was not immediately released. Police said a second person was in critical condition but did not give further details.