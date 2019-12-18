Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

NAVAJO NATION-MANAGED CARE
Navajo Nation to create its own managed healthcare entity
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation says it is seeking to become one of the first Native American tribes to create it's own managed healthcare entity. The tribe recently announced it plans to contract with Molina Healthcare to work toward a managed healthcare offering under New Mexico’s Centennial Care Medicaid program. Navajo Nation Counselor Daniel Tso says the new entity “will be a one-of-a-kind Medicaid program” designed to improve access and quality of healthcare on the Navajo Nation. About 75,000 Medicaid eligible Navajos are living in New Mexico.
STATE ROUTE 30
Plans advance for new highway in southwest metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — State transportation officials say plans for a new 13-mile highway in southwestern metro Phoenix are advancing though construction remains some time off in the future. The state Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced completion of an environmental study for State Route 30, a new east-west highway to connect the South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix with a point near the Loop 303 freeway in Goodyear. The department says SR30 would serve as an alternate route to Interstate 10. The Maricopa Association of Governments has programmed more than $500 million for utility work and right-of-way acquisition in coming years, but the Department of Transportation says actual construction is unfunded currently.
ARIZONA AFFORDABLE HOUSING
New Phoenix apartments to replace old public housing units
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix officials say they are breaking ground this week on new affordable housing to replace old public housing units from the 1960s being razed for redevelopment of a neighborhood east of downtown. The city says 38 obsolete units will be replaced with 78 new energy-efficient, affordable apartment homes of one to five bedrooms. The new project is to open late next year. Groundbreaking is Thursday. Redevelopment of the A.L. Krohn East Public Housing site is being funded with part of a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to revamp the neighborhood.
UPS-DRUG TRAFFICKING
UPS workers among 11 charged in Tucson drug trafficking ring
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Several UPS employees are among nearly a dozen people accused of shipping illegal drugs undetected out of Tucson. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that a grand jury indicted 11 people on 48 counts including money laundering, illegally conducting an enterprise and related charges. The defendants include four UPS employees. The indictment is the culmination of a two-year investigation conducted by Tucson police, Homeland Security Investigations and the attorney general's office. State prosecutors say the UPS workers and three others used closed business accounts to ship packages of contraband nationwide. Representatives for UPS did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
BARRIO BREWING-EMPLOYEE GIFT
Barrio Brewing owners bestow company to their employees
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The owners of a 12-year-old Tucson-based brewery have gifted the company to their current employees to create what they say is the first employee ownership plan in Arizona's craft beer industry. Arizona Daily Star reported that the Barrio Brewing Company owners bestowed the company to their more than 60 employees Monday. The owners say the employees would own Barrio Brewing under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Officials say the employees would buy the brewery from the Arnolds over the next five years with proceeds from the brewery's profits. Officials say employees who have been with the brewery for at least five years would become vested owners.
POWER OUTAGE-ARMY BASE
Officials: Power outage disrupts operation at Fort Huachuca
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Power has been restored at Fort Huachuca following an outage that lasted over an hour Tuesday morning at Army base in Sierra Vista in southeastern Arizona. Base officials said on Twitter that the outage extended across the installation, disrupting operations and delaying openings of schools, clinics, daycare facilities and the commissary. Fort Huachuca is home to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and other units. Cause of the outage was not announced.
DINE COLLEGE-LAW SCHOOL
Symposium centers on creation of law school at Dine College
TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — The first college established decades ago by an American Indian tribe in the United States is now working to create a law school. Formal efforts picked up speed with a recent two-day symposium held at Diné College on the Navajo Nation. Officials talked about everything from the college's original mission and accreditation to student courses, judicial advocates and what community such an institution would serve. The director of the college's Navajo Sovereignty Institute says ideally, the proposed law school would specialize in emerging areas of Indian law that are significant to the Navajo Nation economy.
ECOLI-COMPLAINTS
Arizona parents seek $116M from city, school for illnesses
PHOENIX (AP) — The families of two Arizona children who contracted a rare E. coli complication are seeking $116 million from a town and charter school. The Arizona Republic reported that an attorney for the families filed 12 notices of claim against the town of Gilbert and San Tan Charter School. The notices say the complication led to the children suffering brain damage and kidney disease. The notices say the Gilbert water supply used by the school and conditions at the school the families call unsanitary are potential causes for the disease. Gilbert and school officials say they were not responsible for the infections.