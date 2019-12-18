Harrison County commissioner arrested, accused of touching child

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Major Chris DeBack with the Biloxi Police Department confirmed 67-year-old Cliff Kirkland was arrested and charged with two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes on Tuesday.
The incidents reportedly happened in the 100 block of Thomas Street in Biloxi, according to DeBack. Biloxi police received reports about the incident Friday, December 13.
His bond was set at $100,000 for each count totaling $200,000.
Kirkland represents the city of Biloxi on the Harrison County Development Commission.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.
