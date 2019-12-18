Gaston Point residents celebrate community, each other with Christmas dinner

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport residents gathered Tuesday evening to break bread with their neighbors, friends, and others in the community.
The community-wide dinner, which was held at Gason Point Community Center, gave people a chance to see those they already know and meet many they do not.
The West Gulfport Civic Club’s Christmas dinner invited people to step out of the cold to enjoy some time indoors with a hot meal prepared by local cooks and restaurants.
“We wanted to make sure to continue to grow the event because that means the community is involved and engaged," said Jefrey Hulum with the civic club.
Children ran through the center, laughing and playing and just enjoying the holiday spirit.
When asked what makes Christmas so special, one boy said it’s all about celebrating and honoring God. “Christmas is about celebrating. It’s about God and him giving things to us that we respect to give back to him."
Another child agreed. ”Everybody’s different and it gives us a chance to celebrate when everybody’s here."
Volunteers from throughout Gaston Point celebrated the people of their community at the dinner. It’s an even that has seen a lot of growth over the years.
“It’s a blessing really to see everybody come out to support it," said one man waiting for a plate of food.
Organizers said the celebration also offers a space for connection. The West Gulfport Civic Club says the night of fellowship permits conversation to flow between city leaders and the people they serve.
“That’s what people in here are doing, putting aside their differences, putting aside one of their beliefs to come together and share as one,” said Hulum.
Residents say they’re used to looking out for one another so it’s no surprise the Civic Club insists they take some food to-go and share with those who couldn’t make it.
“It’s good people everywhere," said resident Steve Jackson. “Most of all, we’ve got good people here.”
The Christmas dinner is one of the Civic Club’s biggest events of the year.
