Diamondhead Rouses customers deliver smiles to seniors for Christmas

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Santa flew in from the North Pole Tuesday to give gifts to residents at Woodland Village Nursing Center in Diamondhead. The gifts he handed out were from the Diamondhead Rouses' "Smiles for Seniors" program.
A few weeks ago, Chuck Clark - the store director at Rouses Diamondhead - turned to social media to solicit donations. The goal was for these seniors to receive presents not just at the party, but also on Christmas Day. The response from the community was overwhelming.
“I told them what we needed, what the people here could use. And the community just started pouring in gifts, pouring in gifts,” Clark recalled. “It was just a great thing and today it’s paying off.”
Tuesday’s party was a special blessing to Boyce Keller. He’s a resident at Woodland Village who once made his living working at Rouses.
“A lot of people here don’t get gifts from outside. This is probably the only Christmas gift they’re going to get,” Keller said. “So Rouses coming in here and doing this is the best thing we can have right now.”
Live music and a delicious buffet added to the Christmas magic.
“It’s just been really nice watching the heartwarming responses from our residents that are so happy and feel like they are remembered for all the good things they’ve done their whole lives,” Woodland Village Activity Director June Griggs said.
