Cold morning. Chilly afternoon. Milder next week?

Thanks to yesterday’s strong cold front, colder air has taken over our region. As you step out the door this morning, you’ll be greeted with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill in the 20s. So, bundle up! This afternoon’s high temperatures will actually reach the 50s which is still pretty chilly but at least it’s some improvement compared to yesterday afternoon’s 40s. Prepare people, pets, and plants for another light freeze late tonight when temps drop into the lower 30s and perhaps upper 20s inland. Dry and chilly weather will continue through Thursday. Better rain chances heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be milder next week with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Christmas Eve Tuesday.