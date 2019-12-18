Blake Pennock named new head football coach at Ocean Springs High

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve Blake Pennock as the new head coach of the Ocean Springs High School football team at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Pennock comes from Pass Christian High School, where he led the program to a seven-win improvement in 2019. The team went from a 1-9 season to achieving an 8-4 record under Pennock’s coaching.
“Coach Pennock has a history of success at every stop of his coaching career,” said Ocean Springs School District Director of Athletics Mark Hubbard. “I think everyone in Greyhound Nation will be excited at what he will accomplish as a Greyhound.”
Pennock has also spent time at the college level, serving as a Graduate Assistant/Quality Control Coach from 2010-2011 at the University of Southern Mississippi. During Pennock’s two seasons in Hattiesburg, the Golden Eagles won a Conference USA Championship, picking up a victory over then-undefeated and sixth-ranked Houston in the Conference USA championship game.
“One of the goals of our athletic program is helping our students succeed on the field and in the classroom to allow our players to have the opportunity to play at the next level,” said Hubbard. “Coach Pennock has shown that he is able to help players develop in a way to play football at the highest of college levels.”
Pennock is a 2005 graduate of Terry High School. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a B.S. in Coaching and Education in 2010, and in July 2019, he received his Masters in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University.
