Storms before sunrise. Much colder and windy Tuesday.

A strong cold front is moving through the MS Coast this morning. We’ve been spared of any storm damage. Showers with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will continue until around sunrise. A chill is already in the air. And as the weather dries up around midday today, it will still be chilly with a strong breeze adding quite a bite to the air. This afternoon’s highs may struggle to get into the 50s which will be around 20 degrees colder than yesterday’s 70s. Tonight’s lows will drop to near-freezing. Dry and chilly weather will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will return to the picture heading into the weekend.