A strong cold front is moving through the MS Coast this morning. We’ve been spared of any storm damage. Showers with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will continue until around sunrise. A chill is already in the air. And as the weather dries up around midday today, it will still be chilly with a strong breeze adding quite a bite to the air. This afternoon’s highs may struggle to get into the 50s which will be around 20 degrees colder than yesterday’s 70s. Tonight’s lows will drop to near-freezing. Dry and chilly weather will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will return to the picture heading into the weekend.
Storms before sunrise. Much colder and windy Tuesday.
RAIN UPDATE: 12-17-19 Downpours & a few rumbles through sunrise