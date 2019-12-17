Santa Wears a Badge prepares to spread holiday cheer for children in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Toys are pouring in by the truckload thanks to donations from business in Jackson County. The Jackson County Fairgrounds is transformed into Santa’s workshop with bicycles, basketballs, teddy bears and dolls for deserving children.
The Santa Wears a Badge program is in its sixth year, thanks in large part to Connie Bosarge, who could be called the chief elf.
“We started this out in 2014 where we were looking for families that didn’t qualify for any other program but they were still struggling to get presents and all for their families,” Bosarge explained.
Bosarge enlists an army of elves to help fulfill each child’s wish.
“My personal family and family friends that I’ve had for awhile, and then I’ve got my law enforcement family that helps me out. So, we’re just combining together, and we’ve got quite a few people in here going around picking out toys and putting them up,” she explained.
The hours spent gathering, sorting and dividing up toys for the boys and girls isn’t easy, but Bosarge says it’s all worth it to see the smiles on the faces of all the families being helped each year.
“When they come in here, we try to help them, and it’s just some of the smiles and of course it’s heartbreaking too because it’s a lot of tears, and it will get you right here,” she said.
Toys will be given out this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. till 1:30 p.m.
