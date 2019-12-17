Restore Act aims at rebuilding confidence back in Coast seafood

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Confidence in seafood from the Gulf of Mexico shattered in the aftermath of catastrophic events that happened within the last decade, such as the BP oil spill and freshwater intrusion from the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
Now, $3 million from the Restore Act is coming to the Gulf Coast to restore that confidence.
“The governor announced an approved Restore-funded project, which is the Northern Gulf Aquatic Food Research Center. That will become part of the Mississippi State University’s Coastal Research and Extension Center,” Dr. James Anderson explained.
Anderson is a professor and head of MSU’s Coastal Research and Extension Center.
The seafood, caught on a daily basis, is tested to make sure it is free of contaminants. This will be the top priority for the new research center.
“We will be able to test products and assure the public that they are safe. We will test for vibrio, toxic algal blooms, norovirus, heavy metals.. any food quality concerns. That is something that we will be able to test for and lay to rest,” Anderson said.
This research facility will also be able to fill a long-standing void in the seafood industry on the Gulf Coast.
“Products need to be FDA certified, and that is a functionality that this new research facility will bring to the Coast. That’s something that we do not have to the level that we need," Anderson explained. "That will be one of the deliverables of phase one of our project.”
And location, Dr. Anderson says, is key to the success of the operation.
“Mostly because of the presence of the seafood industry, the fishermen and the population base, we’d like to place it somewhere along the Mississippi Gulf Coast in perhaps Jackson or Harrison counties,” he said.
Anderson said the university will begin the process of selecting architects and engineers in late summer of next year and construction could begin as early as Spring of 2021.
