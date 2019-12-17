Police: Gulfport woman arrested after video catches thief stealing packages

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police have arrested 32-year-old Jennifer Arlene Gibson for petit larceny and a felony charge through the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).
On December 16, officers responded to Bayou Oaks Lane after two packages were reportedly taken from the front porch of a home in the area. The home had a video doorbell, which captured video of the person taking the packages. Officer were able to get a description of a suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.
The next day, December 17, patrol officers located the suspect’s vehicle and contacted Gibson in the 2300 block of Cottonwood Drive. Gibson was arrested for the unrelated felony charge and transported to the Gulfport Police Department.
According to officers, the stolen items were located in the vehicle and returned to the owners.
The Gulfport Police Department would like to remind the public of these tips to avoid having packages taken during the holiday season:
- Have your package delivered to your work.
- Have your package delivered to the home of a relative or friend that you know will be home.
- Have your package held at your local post office for pickup.
- Request that your package has signature confirmation upon delivery.
- Ask your carrier to place the package in an area out of plain view.
