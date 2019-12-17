Not Guilty: Gulfport man acquitted after spending three years proving his innocence

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is ready to move on with his life after spending the last three years fighting a crime he didn’t commit.
This week, Tevin Ball was not guilty of robbing a convenience store in Gulfport in 2016. The vote to acquit Ball was anonymous by jurors in the Harrison County courtroom.
Ball was charged with armed robbery after being wrongfully identified by witnesses, said his attorney Michael Crosby.
Surveillance video from that night shows a suspect entering the Exxon convenience store just off 30th Avenue in Gulfport. The suspect is seen drawing a handgun and pointing it at the clerk. But Tevin said there is no way the suspect in that video is him.
“I know for a fact that I wasn’t on camera, that I wasn’t there, or I wasn’t the one who robbed the store," he told WLOX.
Witnesses told police that the robber was wearing a black hoodie and a gold beanie, said Crosby. However, video shows the suspect entering the store wearing a white or light-colored hoodie.
Crosby said witnesses were wrongfully pointed towards his client as the suspect when they were presented with a lineup of photos to try and point out the robber. When witnesses could not identify a suspect, Crosby said police suggested they look at a photo of a man wearing a black hoodie and showed them a picture of Tevin.
There were also other inaccuracies in the witnesses’ statements, said the attorney.
“The witnesses said the robber had a full beard. Tevin only had a goatee," said Crosby. “Both witnesses said the robber was 180 to 200 pounds and 5′7″ to 5′8″. Tevin’s only 129 pounds and only 5′3″ tall.
Surveillance video taken just ten minutes before the robbery shows a man wearing a gold beanie purchasing items from the store. That man is Tevin’s older brother, said Crosby.
Police later traced down the car Tevin’s brother was driving that night. It’s a vehicle that is shared by the entire family, said Tevin.
“So when the police officer pulled over the vehicle, it was Tevin in there," explained Crosby. "He took a picture of Tevin, he sent it into the police station.”
Police later obtained a warrant and searched the Ball family’s home, which is located just down the street from the convenience store. Nothing was found inside the house, said Crosby, but officers did find a gold beanie in a smaller house in the backyard. That house is where Tevin’s brother lives.
“They never asked who lives in this house out behind the big house," said Crosby. “They never asked whose hat it was. They never checked the hat for DNA. They never tried to do anything other than the fact that they found the beanie."
Tevin was later arrested in his home and released from jail on a bond set over $100,000. For the next three years, a potential 30-year sentence hung over Tevin’s head as he faced mounting costs for attorney’s fees and multiple court appearances.
“My whole family had to come together just to even come up with this money that I didn’t have," said Tevin.
The entire situation also cost Tevin peace of mind as he anxiously waited to see if he would be convicted of a crime he did not commit.
“Everything that he ever worked for, hoped for and dreamed for was on the line and that could have been taken away in a snap," said Crosby.
Now, Tevin is just relieved to put it all behind him and start moving on with his life.
“I’ve got to start paying some things, I’ve got to start paying off debt," he said.
Ball said he believes that a justice system where someone could be charged and even jailed for crimes they didn’t commit reveals deep flaws. Still, he states that everyone should have the chance to have a fair trial.
”I want this to be fair deal," said Tevin. “If it was me, ban me. If it wasn’t, come on now. We’re all human beings. You bleed like I bleed.”
No one else has been charged in the robbery. When asked if there is a chance that Ball’s brother could be connected to the crime, Crosby said police would need to launch a new investigation to determine that.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.