New Long Beach High School coming together

“We realize that there were a few issues. We know that lot of students have missed out on the high school experience. We realize that some students have been traveling together and are starting to get tired of each other. So, we’ve made some adjustments throughout the year. We just recently made some adjustments to the spring schedule. Overall, it’s gone very well with the help of many teachers, many faculty, staff, the superintendent, the school board. They’ve all made sure that we have everything we need to make it as flawless as possible," said Lock.