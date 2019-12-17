New Long Beach High School coming together

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After the old buildings were demolished in August, teams quickly got to work on the $20 million state-of-the-art facility.
Students and faculty alike are excited about the new digs.
“As a Long Beach High School Alumni, I find it fascinating that our entire city voted to do this. We are a tiny little hamlet, and I know that this was quite a sacrifice for our town, and yet, they still made it because they believe. We believe in our future," said debate and oral communication teacher, Vivian Ward.
Like Ward, many students at LBHS are excited to see the new addition move forward.
“I think it’s an awesome improvement to our schools. Long Beach deserves it so much because we have all the hard-working teachers and students. It’s really beneficial even though I’m not going to be here next year, it makes me really proud to be a Bearcat," said LBHS Senior, Riley Williams.
Williams wasn’t the only senior that was excited about a building that wouldn’t be finished until after graduation.
“I have a bunch of little cousins that will be here in a couple of years. It’s exciting that they’ll get to go to the new one, and I’ll get to see them grow up in that school instead of this one," said LBHS Senior, Raegan Hathcock.
Caleb Campbell is an LBHS senior. The history of the building that dates back to 1958 isn’t lost on him.
“I’m glad we’re getting the new school. It has a lot of history behind it. It’s been [open] since the first time it was built. I might not be here to see it, but it’s nice to know that were actually getting something new around here,” he said.
Campbell’s sentiments were echoed by fellow sophomore athlete Gage Williams.
“I like it a lot. It has made the parking lot a little chaotic. It’s a bit more muddy when it rains, but overall it looks pretty good.”
School officials know that while this is a step in the right direction, it hasn’t been best of circumstances for everyone.
“Some of the freshmen had to go to the freshman academy. It’s one hallway, and we are separated. So, we kind of have a challenging experience. You lose a little bit of your high school experience because you don’t actually get to be a freshman," said LBHS freshman, Gracie Sumrall.
So changes are now in order. Dr. Talia Lock is the LBHS Principal. She and her team got to work to help positively change the day-to-day movements at the school.
“We realize that there were a few issues. We know that lot of students have missed out on the high school experience. We realize that some students have been traveling together and are starting to get tired of each other. So, we’ve made some adjustments throughout the year. We just recently made some adjustments to the spring schedule. Overall, it’s gone very well with the help of many teachers, many faculty, staff, the superintendent, the school board. They’ve all made sure that we have everything we need to make it as flawless as possible," said Lock.
The newest addition to the campus, which is phase one, is scheduled to open just in time for school next year.
