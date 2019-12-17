Moss Point names new fire chief

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After six months of searching, a new fire chief for the City of Moss Point has been named.
Jackson County resident Justin McMillian is bringing a vast background in fire services education, training, and experience to Moss Point Fire Department.
A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon at City Hall to introduce McMillian as the city’s new fire chief.
McMillian began his career in fire service in 1995, following in the footsteps of his father who was also a fire chief.
McMillian holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science and management, as well as several certifications and knowledge of government administration.
Candidates for the fire chief position were narrowed down to five from 47. After extensive interviews conducted by the mayor, the board of alderman, and Moss Point firefighters, McMillian was chosen for the job. He is expected to begin work as fire chief over the next few weeks.
Chief Tommy Posey retired earlier this year and the department has had an interim chief in for the last three months.
