Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

DEEP SOUTH-WEATHER
3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South
Three people are confirmed dead and a dozen more injured as a powerful storm front packing suspected tornadoes smashed into buildings, downed trees and left a trail of destruction around the Deep South. A dangerous mix of thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes raked the region Monday as a cold front collided with warmer air. The severe weather threat was continuing past nightfall. The sheriff's office in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, says the death there came from an apparent tornado strike on a home. An official in north Alabama reported two deaths there after storms passed through that region.
MISSISSIPPI-DEATH PENALTY CASE
Mississippi man freed months after court rules racial bias
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man whose murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias has been released from custody for the first time in 22 years. Curtis Flowers walked out of the regional jail in Louisville on Monday, hours after a judge set his bond at $250,000. His attorney Rob McDuff says a person who wants to remain anonymous has posted $25,000, the 10% needed to secure Flowers' release. Flowers must wear an electronic monitor while awaiting prosecutors' decision whether to try him a seventh time. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his fourth conviction in June, citing racial bias in jury selection.
MISSING DOMINOES EMPLOYEE
Mississippi police search for missing Domino's Pizza worker
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi are searching for a missing Domino's Pizza employee whose car was found abandoned days after she left work and disappeared. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Helerica “Latrice” Dortch was last seen Friday afternoon leaving the Canton Domino's location where she works. The Clarion Ledger reported Monday that she was wearing Domino’s work clothes at the time, but the store's owner declined to say whether she was making a delivery or leaving for the day. Dortch's 2015 maroon Chevrolet Malibu had been found by Sunday. The location of the car and exactly when it was found weren't released.
BC-TRAIN FATALITY
Train hits SUV on Louisiana tracks; Mississippi woman killed
DUBBERLY, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 52-year-old Mississippi woman was killed when a train hit her SUV, which was stopped on the tracks. Trooper Brent Hardy says in a news release Monday that nobody on the train was hurt in the crash near Dubberly in Webster Parish. The dead woman is identified as Brenda Dills of Moss Point, Mississippi. Hardy says she was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened Sunday and was thrown from her 2018 Chrysler SUV.
BOY KILLED IN CAR
Man sentenced for role in Mississippi 6-year-old's slaying
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man convicted of involvement in the 2017 slaying of a Mississippi 6-year-old to 40 years in prison. The Clarion Ledger reports that Dwan Wakefield apologized to the boy's mother during a sentencing hearing on Monday before Madison County Circuit Judge Steve Ratcliff. A jury earlier this year found Wakefield guilty of being an accessory after the fact to murder, kidnapping and vehicle theft in the 2017 slaying of Kingston Frazier. Prosecutors said a then-17-year-old Wakefield was on the phone with the convicted murderer, Byron McBride, when McBride said a child was in the car he'd stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson.
CRASH-CHILDREN KILLED
3 children dead in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three children killed in a crash in Mississippi's Madison County.The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Monday 8-year-old Kambreonna Brown, 6-year-old Jayden Pepper, and 1-year-old Anoni Johnson were passengers in a Nissan Altima that was rear-ended Saturday night on I-55 by a tractor-trailer.The collision pushed the Altima off the road and into a guard rail. The children were pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the sedan along with an adult passenger were injured and taken to a hospital.Highway Patrol Capt. John Poulos said the driver of the truck was not hurt. The crash is under investigation.