Gulfport woman sentenced for child pornography, sexual battery

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Anika Moore Bruner of Gulfport will spend more than 20 years behind bars for producing child pornography and committing sexual battery of a child.
On Monday, she was sentenced to serve 20 years on each count with the sentences running concurrently.
The 22-year-old was arrested in February 2018 by investigators of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Gulfport Police Department.
Bruner appeared in a Harrison County courtroom on October 28, 2019 and entered an open plea of guilty to one count of child exploitation and one count of sexual battery. An open plea means the defendant refused to accept the state’s recommendation and instead threw herself on the mercy of the court.
“We appreciate Judge Schmidt for handing down a sentence that will put this defendant away for a long time, and we thank the Gulfport Police Department for assisting us in the arrest,” Attorney General Jim Hood said. “It is our duty to protect our most vulnerable residents and our children. This office will continue to go after these predators to keep them out of our state.”
