Gulf Coast’s Chance Lovertich Commits to South Alabama

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX & MGCCC Athletics) - On Friday, Mississippi Gulf Coast sophomore quarterback, Chance Lovertich, announced via Twitter that he is committed to playing at South Alabama to continue his collegiate career. He joins teammates, defensive end Jamie Sheriff and offensive lineman Hayden Burton, in the Jaguars 2020 recruiting class.
Lovertich won every game as a starter at Gulf Coast, going 18-0. He’s famously 57-1 as a starter since his sophomore year at Jackson Prep. He completed 236-of-366 passes for 2,794 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He finished second in the NJCAA with a 64.5 percent completion rate. Lovertich broke the school record for total offense with 2,850 combined passing and rushing yards. He now holds the first and second spots on the MGCCC completion percentage list.
Lovertich leaves Perkinston as the ultimate winner, leading Gulf Coast to it’s first national championship in 12 years and will now be coached by former MGCCC head coach, Steve Campbell, who last helped the Bulldogs capture a national title.
