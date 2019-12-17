Gulf Coast’s Chance Lovertich Commits to South Alabama

Lovertich won every game as a starter at Gulf Coast, going 18-0. He’s famously 57-1 as a starter since his sophomore year at Jackson Prep. He completed 236-of-366 passes for 2,794 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He finished second in the NJCAA with a 64.5 percent completion rate. Lovertich broke the school record for total offense with 2,850 combined passing and rushing yards. He now holds the first and second spots on the MGCCC completion percentage list.