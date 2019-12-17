Eric Collins Becomes East Central Head Football Coach

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eric Collins is headed to Hurley to lead the Hornets next season. Collins replaces Seth Smith, his mentee, who left East Central after seven years to return to his alma mater at Pearl River Community College and coach at the junior college level.
Collins leaves Bay High after one season, where he led the Tigers to a 5-4 record, their first winning season in seven years. Prior to Collins, the Tigers only had three wins from 2016-18. Collins worked with and mentored Seth Smith during his time at Pearl River Central where he went 42-31 in six years that included two consecutive south state finals appearances and the Blue Devils first district title in over 20 years.
As a head coach, Collins has over 38 years of coaching experience, winning over 100 games in both Mississippi and Louisiana. Collins has led his teams to the state playoffs 21 times and has mentored 14 assistant coaches that are now head coaches.
While in the Magnolia State, Collins has served as head coach at Tupelo, Pearl River Central, and D’iberville. Collins told one news outlet that he plans to start working after the Christmas break.
