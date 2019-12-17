Eight Greyhounds Sign National Letters of Intent

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Several commitments were made Monday morning as eight Ocean Springs Greyhound seniors put pen to paper to play at the college level.
Jake McKay signed to play baseball at Holmes Community College, while Kaytie Rutland will suit up for the Pensacola State volleyball team. Leah Crabtree will play soccer for Mississippi University for Women, Jeff French is headed to Meridian while his teammates Marcel Hopson and Caleb Self are both headed to Holmes for soccer as well. Loren Winters plans to reconnect with a old soccer coach at East Central Community College, while her teammate, Erin Clifford, will take the field for the Pearl River Wildcats in 2020.
“Well, my former coach he coached me here at Ocean Springs, but he moved to East Central last year," senior defender Loren Winters told WLOX. "So I just felt he would be the best fit for me growing and being ready to go to college.”
Holmes is three and a half hours away from Ocean Springs, but Jake McKay says he’s ready to leave the nest.
“It’s going to be different, for sure. I’ve always been kind of a home body, so I’ve never really gone very far but I think it’ll be exciting," McKay said. "They just needed pretty good catcher to come up and really needed a good bat in the lineup. Looking forward to hopefully being able to do that for them.”
Coming off a state championship in 2019, Erin Clifford now steps into a new role as team captain in her final year at Ocean Springs. As she prepares to take her game across the coast, up in Poplarville, she’s comforted with the fact that she’ll be coached by a familiar face.
“It’s an amazing school. The coaches, the staff are always so supportive, I’m lucky that I actually have played before for the head coach, Henrik Madsen," Clifford told WLOX. "It’s going to be hard because I’ve grown up, lived in Ocean Springs all my life, but you know what they say: Once a Greyhound, always a Greyhound.”
