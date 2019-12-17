Cold and windy today.

Winter is back! We will struggle to make it out of the 40s today, and it will be breezy. We’ll keep winds from the north and northwest around 15-25 MPH. The cloud cover is expected to stay.
Some clouds will clear tonight, and it will be very cold. Temperatures will fall near freezing by Wednesday morning. Make sure to protect your pets and plants tonight. With the wind, it’s going to feel more like the 20s. Sunshine returns by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
A low pressure system is expected to develop in the Gulf by the end of the week. This will bring a chance for rain Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
