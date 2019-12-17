Cold weather shelters to open Tuesday, Wednesday nights

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s Tuesday night, cold weather shelters are planning on opening their doors.
The Salvation Army on 22nd Street in Gulfport will open at 4 p.m. They are still in need of volunteers if anyone wants to help. To sign up, send an email to joshua.chattin@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 228-374-8301.
Hancock County will also open a shelter at Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Anyone in Hancock County needing a ride to that shelter can contact the sheriff’s department by calling 228-255-9191.
A shelter will also be open in Harrison County at the D’Iberville Multipurpose Center on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be open from 5-7 p.m. each night. Anyone needing a ride to that shelter can meet at the Seashore Mission on Division Street in Biloxi at 4:30 p.m. both days.
If we receive information about any other cold weather shelters, we will update this story.
