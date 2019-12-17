Bay residents head to polls to vote on food and beverage referendum

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Bay St. Louis are headed to the polls today to vote either for or against a two percent tax on the gross sales of restaurants and bars.
At least 60 percent of voters will need to vote ‘yes’ for the referendum to pass. If it passes, the food and beverage tax investment is projected to generate nearly $500,000 a year for Bay St. Louis to cook up more tourism and recreational opportunities.
City leaders plan to use the money for recreational purposes like fishing tournaments, upgrades to the city athletic complex, and building an amphitheater in the future.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at voting precincts used during the regular municipal elections. Those include: Bay High School for Ward 1; Bay St. Louis Library for Ward 2; Senior Citizen Center for Ward 3; Christ Episcopal Church for Ward 4; American Legion Post 139 for Ward 5; and Bay St. Louis Fire Station No. 2 on Highway 603 for Ward 6.
For absentee voting go to City Hall. To find more information on voting in Bay St. Louis, visit the city’s website HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.