Archaeologists in Greece find 3,500-year-old royal tombs

In this undated photo provided by the Greek Culture Ministry on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, a golden pendant of the Egyptian goddess Hathor is seen that was found in a 3,500-year-old tomb discovered near the southwestern Greek town of Pylos. The ministry said American archaeologists have discovered two monumental royal tombs dating 3,500 years back, near a large Bronze Age palace that featured in Homer's Odyssey. Recovered grave goods included a golden seal ring and a golden Egyptian amulet. (Source: Greek Culture Ministry via AP/Greek Culture Ministry)