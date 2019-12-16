Officials need help identifying victim of serial killer Samuel Little

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Do you recognize the sketch of this woman? Harrison County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying her.
In 2018, known serial killer, Samuel Little confessed to numerous murders he said he committed across the United States. The FBI calls Little the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
Little claimed he killed five women that he picked up in the Gulfport area. Three of the five women have been identified, and arrests for those women have been issued. But two of his victims remain unknown.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received additional information about one of those victims, and Little was able to draw a sketch of what he remembers she looked like. Please keep in mind, this is not an exact picture of the victim, and there may be some inconsistencies from her real appearance.
Here are some more details about the unknown victim.
- African American
- Female
- Age: early to mid 20′s
- I was last seen at or near a bar in the north Gulfport area.
- I went missing or was murdered before December 1992.
- My body was placed outdoors in a grassy area somewhere in Gulfport.
Little is currently serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole.
If you have any information on who this woman might be or any information regarding Samuel Little, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-896-0678.
