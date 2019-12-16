Judge holding bond hearing for man tried six times for same crime

Curtis Flowers was arrested 23 years ago for the murders of four people at a furniture store in Winona.

This Aug. 3, 2017 photo provided by Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Curtis Flowers, whose murder case has gone to trial six times. The U.S. Supreme Court will consider on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, whether District Attorney Doug Evans' history in prosecuting the case, should figure in determining Flowers' latest conviction by a jury of 11 whites and African-American is flawed. (Source: Mississippi Department of Corrections File via AP)
By Wilson Stribling and ShaCamree Gowdy | December 16, 2019

WINONA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Winona man who’s been tried six times for the same crime will try to get out of jail Monday.

49-year-old Curtis Flowers was arrested 23 years ago for the murders of four people at Tardy Furniture store in Winona.

The first three guilty verdicts against him were thrown out by the state Supreme Court. The next two trials ended in hung juries, and his most recent guilty verdict was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Now, Flowers is asking a judge to set bond as he waits to find out if he’ll face a seventh trial.

