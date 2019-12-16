Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Derrick Brown of Auburn has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy given to the nation's top defensive player who excels in both performance on the field and character off it. The senior defensive tackle received the award from Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California. The other finalists were Ohio State's Jordan Fuller, Evan Weaver of California and Isaiah Simmons of Clemson. Brown graduated from Auburn on Saturday. He had 50 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss and four sacks this season. Auburn will play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.