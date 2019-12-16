Foggy, then stormy, then colder

Expect mostly cloudy and very warm conditions today with highs in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely by this evening. Latest models show our stormiest weather between 9 PM Monday and 3 AM Tuesday. As these storms arrive, severe damaging weather will be possible in coastal Mississippi this evening and tonight. If storm damage occurs in coastal Mississippi, the main cause will probably be wind gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph. Other hazards include periods of heavy rainfall, some hail, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado or two. Temperatures become colder Tuesday with highs in the 50s. And near-freezing temperatures will be possible Wednesday morning.