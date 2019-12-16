Flu cases on the rise in Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu virus is at high levels all over the country.
Even here in Mississippi, high levels of flu cases are being reported.
"They come in here. They’re lying on a stretcher. They can hardly get up. That’s the flu,” said Dr. Steve Demetropolous, a physician at Singing River Medical Center. “What we’re seeing is the characteristics of flu are abrupt onset. That’s a key point, an abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, chills, high fevers. Teenagers will get 103 to 104 fevers with it. We’ve seen adults with 101, a dry cough and a headache.”
Demetropolous says not to wait until it’s too late if you come down with flu-like symptoms.
“If you start getting those symptoms, you just need to go to the doctor. Don’t wait past 48 hours because anti-flu medication doesn’t work as well," he said.
But one anti-flu measure that most say helps is the flu shot, especially for high-risk cases involving kids, those who are pregnant and the elderly.
“Our big message is just to get the shot, regardless of where,” Demetropolous added. “Our clinics are open to give it. You build up your immunity after about 2 weeks, so it’s not too late to do it.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.