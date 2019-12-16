Flu cases on the rise in Mississippi

"They come in here. They’re lying on a stretcher. They can hardly get up. That’s the flu,” said Dr. Steve Demetropolous, a physician at Singing River Medical Center. “What we’re seeing is the characteristics of flu are abrupt onset. That’s a key point, an abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, chills, high fevers. Teenagers will get 103 to 104 fevers with it. We’ve seen adults with 101, a dry cough and a headache.”