Dwan Wakefield will serve 35 years behind bars in Kingston Frazier case
Wakefield was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping, and vehicle theft. (Source: WLBT)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | December 16, 2019 at 11:47 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 12:07 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The third suspect involved in the murder of six-year-old Kingston Frazier was sentenced to 35 years in prison Monday.

Dwan Wakefield was found guilty on October 31 of accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping and auto theft.

He was sentenced to 20 years for murder, 15 years for kidnapping and five years for auto-theft. The five years he received for the auto-theft charge will run concurrent.

Six-year-old Kingston was asleep in the back of his mother’s car on Thursday, May 18, 2017, when the car was stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 at 1:00 in the morning.

An amber alert was issued, and multiple law-enforcement agencies joined the search.

Hours later, the stolen car was found abandoned behind a building near the Gluckstadt exit off I-55 in Madison County. The six-year-old was still in the back seat — where he’d been shot to death.

That same day, three people were arrested in the case — Byron McBride, who was 19 at the time, Dwan Wakefield and D’Allen Washington, who were both 17.

