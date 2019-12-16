Biloxi extending Saenger Theater renovation timeline

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s another delay for the Saenger Theater restoration project in Biloxi.
While the $2.3 million project to repair and renovate the historic theater is on hold, the city is still on the clock. A grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) required the work be done by the end of this year, which would be around this time, but MDAH has approved an extension giving the city until December 1, 2020 to complete it.
Phase one is to demolish the brick fly tower on the rear of the building, but there may be a problem. That demolition and rebuild can’t be done until elevated utility lines behind the neighboring Barq Building are removed and work is done to fortify the alley between the buildings.
“Once the utilities have completely been removed and put underground and the alley has been stabilized, the contractor will start doing the work. Hopefully, that will be in the next couple of weeks. Once that is done, they’ll demo the top porting of the fly tower down to the roof line,” said Biloxi spokeswoman, Cecilia Dobbs-Walton.
Then work will begin replacing the HVAC system on the roof of the theater. While the exterior work is delayed, an assessment is being done in an effort to determine the scope of the work needed inside the Saenger.
“The contractor is already doing work you can’t see inside, getting the inspectors, getting everything they need. Work is already going on. So, the project is moving on and with the extension. It should be complete by December, 2020,” Dobbs-Walton said.
The Biloxi City Council will vote on the resolution to seek the extension at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.