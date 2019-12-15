Runners takeover Hwy 90 during Gulf Coast Marathon Weekend

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of runners made their way to the Coast this weekend to run in the Gulf Coast Marathon Weekend.
Sunday, runners have the option in participating in the half marathon, which is a little over 13 miles or the full marathon, which is a little over 26 miles.
The Gulfport Police Department advised motorists to expect delays and road closures on Hwy 90 from 6:45 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sunday.
- Both east and west bound lanes of Hwy 90 at Henderson Point in Pass Christian will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:45am to 7:15am. At 7:15am east bound traffic will be allowed to travel.
- West bound traffic will be held at western E Scenic Rd and will be able to travel west at 7:40am.
- West and east bound traffic will be held while runners cross Hwy 90 into the outside eastbound lane of traffic at the eastern Scenic Hwy merge. Cars will be allowed to cross the runner path when safe to do so. This time of impact should be between 7:20 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.
- There will be one lane of east bound traffic open on Hwy 90 from eastern Scenic Hwy merge in Pass Christian to Gulfport. Both lanes of west bound traffic are open in this area.
- Both east and west bound lanes of Hwy 90 at Jones Park in Gulfport will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:45am to 7:15am. At 7:15am west bound traffic will be allowed to travel. After this all west bound lanes of traffic from Biloxi through Gulfport will be open for the day. Both lanes of east bound traffic will remain closed through Courthouse road until 7:45 a.m. One lane of east bound traffic will be opened from Jones Park starting at 7:45 a.m.
- There will be one lane of eastbound traffic open from this point all the way to the I-110 interstate onramp in Biloxi. Two lanes will be open east of the on-ramp.
- Both northbound I-110 entrance ramps in Biloxi will be closed from 7:30 a.m until 2:00pm. Vehicles may enter northbound on I-110 at the Division St on ramps
The full marathon begins at Henderson Point in Pass Christian, while the half marathon starts at Jones Park in Gulfport. Both races will begin at 7 a.m. and end at MGM Park in Biloxi.
A total of 700 people have signed up for the marathon and 1,700 have signed up for the half marathon during pre-registration.
Marathon organizers say participation in the event continues to grow, adding that the number of racers signed up for the full marathon is up 20 percent. Last year, the Gulf Coast Marathon weekend saw 3,500 runners. This year, that number is expected to increase to between 3,700 and 3,800. So far, runners from Canada, Mexico, Poland and 48 states are registered to participate.
For more information about the marathon, including a full schedule of events and information for racers, visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon’s website.
