Purdue Pharma’s foreign affiliate now selling overdose cure

This Dec. 12, 2019, photo shows a sign at the Mundipharma International headquarters at Cambridge Science Park in England. Mundipharma is the international affiliate of Purdue Pharma, the maker of the blockbuster painkiller OxyContin. Mundipharma is now marketing Nyxoid, a new brand of naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication. (Source: AP Photo/Leila Coker/AP)