Pink Pawz Spay & Neuter hosts Christmas Block Party

“It’s a reduced fees program, and we’re either donations or grants. So whatever money we get, goes towards those free. It’s senior citizens, disabled, low income, that kind of thing. We help them get their animals done. We do trap, neuter release in the feral colonies, and a lot of times there’s no money for that, and we pay that in full to get the animals done, and then they can’t reproduce, and that saves a lot too,” said Pink Pawz president Helene Hicks.