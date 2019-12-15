Pink Pawz Spay & Neuter hosts Christmas Block Party

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A holiday event in Jackson County on Sunday gave people an opportunity for some last-minute Christmas shopping, all while helping one Coast group in its mission to help animals.
Pink Pawz Spay and Neuter held its annual Christmas Block Party. The pet-friendly event featured more than 80 vendors set up outside and inside the Gautier Convention Center. There was food, handmade crafts, unique gifts and more.
For the kids, there were photos with Santa, face painting and ornament making.
Just Cause Rescue also brought by a few adoptable dogs and cats.
The event supports Pink Pawz’s mission to help residents spay and neuter their pets at a reduced cost.
“It’s a reduced fees program, and we’re either donations or grants. So whatever money we get, goes towards those free. It’s senior citizens, disabled, low income, that kind of thing. We help them get their animals done. We do trap, neuter release in the feral colonies, and a lot of times there’s no money for that, and we pay that in full to get the animals done, and then they can’t reproduce, and that saves a lot too,” said Pink Pawz president Helene Hicks.
Vendors were happy to support the cause.
“I think the cause for this is great. That’s why I’m here actually, to help support them. Cause we had already closed out all our Christmas craft shows, and we heard about this, and I said hey, I think we’ll do it. Help the people out,” said Nancy Broadus, owner of BNannek Crafts.
This was the second year for the block party. Pink Pawz has helped to spay and neuter more than 5,000 animals.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.