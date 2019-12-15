McKinnley Jackson Wins MVP As Mississippi Edges Alabama In Thriller

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - It came down to the final play, and when it was over, Team Mississippi earned its third straight win over Team Alabama after a blocked extra point in overtime.
George County’s McKinnley Jackson was named Team Mississippi’s MVP after wreaking havoc in the Alabama backfield all game. After the win, Jackson said Saturday was about showing out for his state.
“I finally had the chance to show talent against guys at my level and a little bit above it,” he said. “Mississippi is known for producing talent, and it’s kind of slept on. We won three in a row against the state of Alabama, against guys that produce talent like we do. It’s a big win.”
