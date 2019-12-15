Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

SUMMIT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is requesting legal advice on holding two elected offices at once. The state attorney general's office has previously said it's OK if both are in the same branch of government. Daryl Porter Jr. is a second-term town councilman in Summit. He says he wants to remain on the council after he's sworn in to the Mississippi House next month. David Jordan serves on the Greenwood City Council and in the Mississippi Senate. However, David Myers could not serve in both the Mississippi House and as a McComb selectman because the city job was considered to be part of the executive branch.