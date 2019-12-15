Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX FREEWAY-OPENING
Opening of new Phoenix freeway nears; celebration scheduled
PHOENIX (AP) — Travels will soon have a new route to traverse metro Phoenix with the opening of an east-west freeway that will skirt the often-congested section of Interstate 10 through downtown Phoenix. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and other government officials will gather Wednesday at new bridges over the Salt River to celebrate the imminent opening of the 22-mile South Mountain Freeway. The new South Mountain is part of the Loop 202 freeway already ringing much of the urban area and will provide a new connection between the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler and Intestate 10 in southwest Phoenix. An Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman says the exact day and time the freeway will open hadn't yet been set.
PLANE CRASH-YAVAPAI COUNTY
Plane wreckage, body found in rural eastern Yavapai County
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash discovered when a rancher found wreckage in a rural area of eastern Yavapai County. The Sheriff's Office says a rancher on Friday reported finding the wreckage of a single-engine plane and a body at the crash site southeast of the junction of Interstate 17 and State Route 169. The remains weren't immediately identified but the Sheriff's Office said the rancher described the crash wreckage as apparently a “couple of days old." No additional information was immediately available about the plane, its point of departure or its planned destination. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
BORDER GRANT-COUNTY COSTS
Pima County official: Federal grant adds to pension burden
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County's manager says a federal grant for border security costs is contributing to the county's excess pension obligation costs. The Arizona Daily Star reports that a county analysis found that Sheriff’s Department employees are boosting their pensions by working more overtime before they retire. The overtime is funded by the grant but the pension is paid by the county. County Manager Chuck Huckleberry said the Operation Stonegarden grant program is a “financial detriment to local taxpayers” and he says the county shouldn’t participate in the future without the federal government making changes. County Supervisors are split on Stonegarden while Sheriff Mark Napier defends continued participation.
STARBUCKS SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES
Starbucks apologizes to deputies who weren't served at store
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Starbucks apologized to two sheriff's deputies in California and said it would carry out an internal investigation after complaints by the sheriff that the coffee retailer’s employees refused to serve the officers, the Los Angeles Times reported. The alleged mistreatment of the Riverside County sheriff's deputies took place Thursday at a Starbucks near the campus of the University of California, Riverside. The officers, who were in uniform, stood at the counter for about five minutes without being served and eventually decided to leave, according to statements from Starbucks and social media posts by Sheriff Chad Bianco.
BIG RIG FALLS OFF RAMP
Freeway reopens after closure due to big rig wreck, gas leak
PHOENIX (AP) — A freeway in downtown Phoenix has reopened after being closed much of Saturday morning because of a crash involving a big rig that went off a ramp and was leaking natural gas from its fuel tank. The state Department of Public Safety says traffic on eastbound Interstate 10 was diverted to Interstate 17 during the closure. The DPS says the truck driver's injuries aren't life-threatening and that hazardous material crews were called in to handle the gas leak.
F-35 DEMONSTRATION TEAM
Air Force's F-35 demonstration team begins season in Arizona
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — The Air Force's F-35A demonstration team based in northern Utah will launch its 2020 season with performances in Arizona. A schedule posted on the website of the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base says the team's first performance is scheduled March 13-14 at the Marine Corps Air Station at Yuma, followed by a March 21-22 performance at Luke Air Force Base in metro Phoenix. Other scheduled 2020 performances include one on Sept. 17-20 in Reno, Nevada. The team formerly was based at Luke before moving to Hill, where the team will perform June 27-28. Officials say preparations for the 2020 season are underway and that the team is expected to begin flying practice around Hill in early January.
CHILDREN SWEPT AWAY-SEARCH
Authorities recover body of girl swept away by creek
TONTO BASIN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in rural Arizona have recovered the body of a 6-year-old girl who was swept away in surging creek waters two weeks ago. The body of Willa Rawlings was found shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday in Roosevelt Lake about 20 miles south of Tonto Basin, where the girl initially went missing. The announcement from Gila County sheriff's officials comes on the same day that family members scheduled funeral services for Willa and her 5-year-old brother, Colby. Nine family members were in a military-style truck that became stuck Nov. 29 while trying to cross Tonto Creek.
AP-US-WILDFIRES-LAND-MANAGEMENT
As California thins forests to limit fire risk, some resist
SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (AP) — Climate change and decades of lax land management practices have put the U.S. West on a collision course with out-of-control wildfires. Now authorities are rushing to limit the potential damage. Among the most important tools against fires is to thin trees and brush to reduce the amount of vegetation that would become fuel in a fire, and using controlled burns to keep undergrowth and shrub lands in check. Those efforts can be undercut if private landowners don’t cooperate. Wildfires killed 149 people and destroyed almost 25,000 homes across California in the past three years.