Foggy again tonight. Cold front expected by Tuesday.

There will be another Dense Fog Advisory until Sunday morning. Take it slow if you need to be out and about. It will be cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be an easterly wind to start off the day, and that may impact runner for the Gulf Coast Marathon. Winds will shift from the southeast by the afternoon. Some sun is expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.