Foggy again tonight. Cold front expected by Tuesday.

There will be another Dense Fog Advisory until Sunday morning. Take it slow if you need to be out and about. It will be cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be an easterly wind to start off the day, and that may impact runner for the Gulf Coast Marathon. Winds will shift from the southeast by the afternoon. Some sun is expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Monday is looking even warmer with highs in the 70s. We may see a few showers during the day, but our best chance for showers and storms will be late that night into Tuesday morning. This is thanks to a cold front. The severe weather risk is low, but a few storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.
After the front passes, we will be much cooler in the morning. Lows will drop into the 40s. It will be breezy and cool on Tuesday with highs in the 50s. As the cooler air settles in by Wednesday morning, we will see temperatures dip into the 30s. Inland areas may get close to freezing. Sunshine is expected that afternoon with highs staying in the 50s
