Cold front will bring storms and much cooler air this week

South Mississippi (WLOX) - A strong cold front is expected to move through South Mississippi on Monday night. It will likely bring showers and storms to the coast throughout the night. Not only will it give us a good chance for rain, but there’s a possibility for a few strong to severe storms.
Set-Up
A low pressure system is expected to form along a cold front in Northern Louisiana and Southern Arkansas on Monday. Southerly winds ahead of the front will help bring in warm, humid air. This will prime the atmosphere for showers and storms as the cold front passes through the Southeast. As the front moves east, it will bring a line of showers and storms through South Mississippi.
Timing
The front will likely move through late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Our best chance for showers and storms will be from 8 PM through 4 AM.
Severe Weather Outlook
Most of South Mississippi is under a Level Two or Slight Risk for severe weather. The best chance for severe weather will be in Central Mississippi and Louisiana. The main risk will be wind gusts near 60 MPH. While the tornado risk remains low, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Hail and heavy downpours are also a possibility.
Big Temperature Drop
After the front passes, it’s going to be much cooler! High temperatures will reach the low 70s on Monday, but we’ll cool down into the 40s by Tuesday morning. Temperatures that afternoon won’t make it out of the 50s. On top of that, it’s going to be very breezy with winds from the northwest. As the cold air settles in, we could see lows near freezing by Wednesday and Thursday morning.
