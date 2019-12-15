Blocked extra point leads Mississippi over Alabama in all-star game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The cliche goes that football is a game of inches. That played out in real-time on Saturday in Hattiesburg with a blocked extra point putting Team Mississippi over the top against Team Alabama in the 33rd edition of the Mississippi/Alabama High School Football All-Star Game.
Holding on to a one point lead in overtime, Armondous Cooley became a state hero. Following a Alabama touchdown, the lineman from Wayne County burst through the line on the extra point and got a hand on the point-after try to clinch the 17-16 victory -- the third in a row for Team Mississippi.
After being held out of the end zone for three quarters, Mississippi awoke from its offensive slumber behind Brandon quarterback Will Rogers. Trailing 10-3 in the fourth, Rogers led Mississippi on a game-tying drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tupelo’s Trip Wilson. Rogers, who will sign with Mississippi State on Wednesday, then gave his team its first lead of the game with a touchdown pass to South Panola’ Janari Dean in overtime.
“It feels great,” said Rogers who finished the game with 66 passing yards while sharing quarterbacking duties with Madison Central’s Jimmy Holiday.
“Small details in this game can win or lose you a game so fast and I’m proud we came out on the winning side.”
Team Alabama took the lead on its opening drive with a six yard touchdown run from Jordan Ingram and took a 10-0 lead going into the fourth quarter. It then scored again in overtime on a Mike Pettway touchdown reception, which set up Cooley’s game-ending heroics.
