Blocked extra point leads Mississippi over Alabama in all-star game

After being held out of the end zone for three quarters, Mississippi awoke from its offensive slumber behind Brandon quarterback Will Rogers. Trailing 10-3 in the fourth, Rogers led Mississippi on a game-tying drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tupelo’s Trip Wilson. Rogers, who will sign with Mississippi State on Wednesday, then gave his team its first lead of the game with a touchdown pass to South Panola’ Janari Dean in overtime.