Beautiful Sunday. Storms possible Monday night.

Most of the fog has cleared, and the rest of the day looks nice! We’ll warm up near 70 with a mix of sun and clouds. Cloud cover and some fog is possible by Monday morning. A southerly wind will keep temps in the low 60s.
Monday is looking even warmer with highs in the 70s. We may see a few showers during the day, but our best chance for showers and storms will be late that night into Tuesday morning. This is thanks to a cold front. Most of South Mississippi is under a Level Two risk for severe weather. Gusty winds are the main concern, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
After the front passes, we will be much cooler in the morning. Lows will drop into the 40s. It will be breezy and cool on Tuesday with highs in the 50s. As the cooler air settles in by Wednesday morning, we will see temperatures dip into the 30s. Inland areas may get close to freezing. Sunshine is expected that afternoon with highs staying in the 50s.
