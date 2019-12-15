Battle of the Bay anniversary honored in Hancock County

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Whether it was about the weapons of the time or the Battle of the Bay, plenty of knowledge was spread in Bay St. Louis Saturday.
“Today was a recognition of a little-known naval engagement in 1814, which was a precursor to the Battle of New Orleans,” said Donald Rafferty.
As the British made their way across the Gulf toward the Crescent City, a handful of Americans stepped up for their country.
“Two American schooners went out to fight them in honor of the country, and we wanted to recognize the bravery of 28 men, 14 on each ship who went out there to try and save the country,” Rafferty said.
Rafferty is one of the directors for the Krewe of the Mystic Seahorse, the group who made the reenactment possible. The reenactment went much further than just the Battle of the Bay. The group also celebrated the 300th anniversary of the founding of Hancock County, a history that Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville was a huge part of.
“Playing that character is kind of a once in a lifetime situation. To be able to reenact and do the living history of these individuals who came here with really nothing and obviously risked everything,” said Thadd Turner.
Turner played the role of Bienville in the event and is no stranger to historical reenactments. He spent time in Arizona and New Mexico doing similar events portraying cowboys. He loves the events because it encourages the public to learn more about their history.
“I think it was an excellent opportunity to fool kids into learning history, and I think it was great," said Albert Ghergich. "You could see it in their eyes. I mean I have taken more than my share of selfies with kids today. They loved it, and we loved it too.”
The reenactment spanned over 200 years’ worth of information, all of which was crucial in creating the Coast we know and love today.
