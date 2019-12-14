Pascagoula High Performing Arts Center two months out to completion

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two months and counting. The state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center behind Pascagoula High School is inching closer to completion.
Despite Friday’s rain, crews were hard at work on the pavement and landscaping.
“They’ve been doing a lot of work with the pavers, and they’re about to start doing some landscaping work," said Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich, "and that’s really going to make it look great on the outside.”
Rodolfich walked WLOX through the construction.
Behind an expandable stage that seats 750 are dressing rooms, all with private restrooms, and a green room. There’s also a concession stand and catering room, as well as dressing rooms and a green room.
“(They’re) starting to do some finishes in different parts of the building. The floors are being finished. In order for the rest of the building to be completed, we have to finish the floors because the amount of dust that it generates," Rodolfich said.
Black granite has been placed on the stairs at the balcony, and terrazzo floors are in the main area.
“We’ll have some furnishing that comes in, but once you see the whole finished product, it’s going to be a fantastic place for children," Rodolfich added.
The superintendent said it looks like construction will wrap up in about two months. The price tag is $15 million.
“Right now I’m focused on making sure we get the projection system up so we can do movies in here as well. So there’s going to be a lot of uses for this facility," Rodolfich said.
Once the center is complete, officials have planned an opening variety show featuring Jackson County talent. If all goes as planned, that will be the middle of February.
