Jackson & Walley to represent the Coast in 33rd annual MS/AL All-Star Game

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 33rd annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star football game will take place in Hattiesburg at M. M. Roberts Stadium and two coast standouts will represent South Mississippi with pride.
The number one recruit in the state, four-star defensive tackle from George County, McKinnley Jackson, and Mississippi State commit and D’iberville athlete, Jaden Walley, are set to suit up.
The best high school football seniors in Mississippi and Alabama will face off at 12:05 p.m. as the Magnolia State seek their third consecutive win in the series.
