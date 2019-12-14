Jackson County officials break ground on new planning department in Ocean Springs

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County officials on Friday broke ground at the site of the future West Jackson County Planning Department. It’s located on Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs.
This groundbreaking comes on the same day as the kickoff for the Cook Road connector project. Officials said once construction is complete on that project, they’re expecting to see a spike in development in the west side of the county.
To handle those additional permits, Jackson County officials said a facility is needed. The 1,620 square foot West Jackson County Planning Department will have space for five employees, a break room, conference room and additional space if needed.
“The growth in this area has been so tremendous that we’ve just got to have more of a presence for the county and for the residents. Someone that lives in Latimer doesn’t need to drive to Pascagoula to do business so it only makes sense to build something here” said District 4 Supervisor Troy Ross.
It’s expected to take about nine months to complete the $680,000 development in Ocean Springs.
Machado Patano is the project engineer, and DCD Construction was awarded the bid.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.