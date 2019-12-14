Coast police raise money for Salvation Army in friendly competition

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, men and women in blue put their bell-ringing skills to the test, all for some friendly holiday competition.
It was the annual Coast Police Bell Ringing Challenge to raise money for the Salvation Army. Police officers manned the red kettles at Walmart locations along the Coast to see which department could collect the most money.
Gulfport police said people at the Highway 49 Super Walmart were in a giving mood. While they’re feeling good about their chances to be victorious, they said win or lose, it’s really all about giving back.
“The Salvation Army has so many great programs that they help our residents on the Coast, and it’s just important to me, and we make it a family affair. As you see my wife is out here with me today, and we look forward to this event every year,” said Cmdr. Craig Petersen.
Biloxi and D’Iberville police departments also participated in the challenge. The winner won’t be announced until sometime next week.
