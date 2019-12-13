Shuckers Lose Griep to Rule 5 Draft

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers say goodbye to right-handed pitcher Nate Griep, who was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the Minor League phase of the Rule 5 Draft Thursday.
Griep leaves Biloxi as the all-time saves leader in the clubs history, collecting 56 saves in 64 games. In each of the last three years, Griep was a midseason and postseason All-Star.
In 2019, Griep posted a 1.98 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 26 walks. He will now play for Colorado’s Triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.