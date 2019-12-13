Sensory Santa helps families enjoy holiday tradition without overstimulation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The hustle and bustle of the holidays can be hectic for everyone. For children with autism, however, all of the parties and large crowds can be extremely overwhelming.
Brandy Lizana is the mother of a 17-year-old with autism. They tried to visit Jolly St. Nick at Gulfport’s Harbor Lights Winter Festival earlier this month but, between the crowds and bright lights and noise, it was too stimulating for the her son.
Knowing the plight of other parents with children in the same situation as herself, Brandy wanted to create a place where people with special sensory needs could enjoy seeing Santa Claus without the fear of overstimulation.
“I felt led that day,” said Lizana. “God put it on my heart to put this together. To see these kids smiling is really what it’s all about.”
So she organized Sensory Santa, a one-on-one experience that allows families to sit down and talk with a Santa who understands the needs of children with autism, Down syndrome, and other disabilities.
With the help of local businesses who helped donate the space and decorations, two Sensory Santa events were scheduled. Each of the free 15-minute sessions was by appointment only and included a free photo and a special treat from the North Pole.
Even though she knew the need for an inclusive event like this, Brandy was stunned when every appointment for both of the sessions were booked well ahead of the events.
“I have been blown away,” she said. "We plan on doing this event next year. We have a lot of businesses who want to get on board to help. I hope it’ll get bigger and better every year.
Businesses and organizations immediately jumped on board, with Coast Electric providing a space for both the Dec. 12 and Dec. 14 events and EXIT Magnolia Coast Realty loaning Brandy the Santa’s bench. Woodmen Life Chapter 1446 also pitched in, helping to sponsor the event.
Brandy said next year, she is going to start working on the Sensory Santa events earlier so that even more families can see the Jolly St. Nick without all of the stress.
