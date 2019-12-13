Sen. Mitch McConnell files for seventh term in Kentucky

(AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has filed for reelection in Kentucky as the Republican seeks a seventh term next year.
McConnell on Friday touted his leadership role as an asset for Middle America.
He is the longest-serving U.S. senator in Kentucky history.
He has tied himself closely to President Donald Trump and is preparing to defend himself against a host of Democrats wanting to unseat him.
McConnell regularly notes that among the four congressional leaders, he’s the only one from the U.S. heartland.
McConnell has amassed a massive campaign fund, as has his highest-profile Democratic challenger, retired Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath.
